John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place: Part II' Secrets Ahead of Paramount Plus Release (Exclusive)
A Quiet Place: Part II brought audiences back to the movies in record-breaking numbers. Now, the sequel is taking its scares to Paramount+, where it will be available to stream this week. Until then, ET is debuting an exclusive look behind the scenes at the movie's thrilling opening, which pits Emily Blunt against an alien invasion while driving at top speeds.
"When Emily arrived on set, I said, 'I can do a rehearsal,' and she said, 'No, I just want to go. I want to feel it the first time,'" writer-director-husband John Krasinski says. With Krasinski having joked that the sequence nearly "put his marriage on the line," you can see for yourself what was required to pull off the stunt.
"You actually feel that that bus is coming at you," he explains. "That very scary feel we capture, she said it's the easiest acting gig she's ever had. Having cars drive at her at top speeds, she was genuinely fearing for her life. So, that's what I offer as a husband!"
Watch the video above.
A Quiet Place: Part II is available to stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday. It's also available for purchase digitally on July 13, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on July 27.
