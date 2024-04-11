With A Quiet Place: Day One, fans will get a whole new perspective on the terror of the franchise's alien invasion.

Stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday, held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and the Oscar-winning actress reflected on how her forthcoming prequel changes the game and ups the ante.

According to Nyong'o, franchise creator and producer John Krasinski -- who directed A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020) -- was interested in telling a different type of scary story with the third installment.

"What he relayed to me is that he was interested in doing something new with the franchise he created, and the universe he created," Nyong'o shared, "but also with the genre of horror film, [and] finding new ways to get into that genre and to expand it."

"And I think that this film does that," she added. "It's a new tone."

While filmmaker Michael Sarnoski was tasked with writing and directing A Quiet Place: Day One -- as Krasinski decided to move on to helm other projects -- Nyong'o said the nature of the film's locations and settings will set it apart from the previous installments -- which were very intimate, personal and rural.

"It's different, it's bigger, and [it's more] -- it's a wilder ride," Nyong'o said. "Because we're in New York!"

In Day One -- set long before the events of the first films -- Nyong'o plays Sam, a woman swept up in the violent madness of the alien invasion as she runs for her life -- both from ravenous monsters who hunt and track based on sound and panic-stricken humans fighting to survive at any cost.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn were honored at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 11, 2024. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Thursday, Nyong'o and Quinn were both honored at the Big Screen Achievement Awards -- which Frazier also hosted.

Quinn was presented with the Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award, while Nyong'o was given the Star of the Year award for their contributions to cinema.

Fans of the pair can see them share the screen when A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters June 28.

