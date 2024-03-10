Lupita Nyong'o has a different special guy by her side at the 2024 Oscars.

The Oscar winner, who is presenting at the Academy Awards on Sunday inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, stepped out onto the red carpet not with her new man, Joshua Jackson, but with her A Quiet Place: Day One co-star Joseph Quinn.

Wearing a shimmering Giorgio Armani Privé powder blue silk gown embellished with crystal beading and matching blue feathers, the renowned actress seemed to reference the blue Prada dress she wore to her first Oscars back in 2014, when she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave.

While she attended the award ceremony with her brother Peter back then, she has Quinn as her sidekick this year. Judging by photos of them on the red carpet, the two stars appear to be having a fun time at the star-studded event, laughing and holding hands as they pose together in front of the cameras. In addition to the A Quiet Place franchise, Quinn famously starred in the final season of Stranger Things as the beloved, but ill-fated Eddie Munson.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Nyong'o's Oscar appearance comes just a week after she was photographed on a PDA-filled beach getaway with Jackson in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. In pictures published by ET, the actress can be seen holding hands and embracing Jackson. Weeks after his ex, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce, he and Nyong'o -- who split from Selema Masekela -- sparked romance rumors in late October 2023 while out at a Janelle Monáe concert together. In early December, they were photographed out together holding hands, solidifying the speculation.

At the time, a source told ET, "Joshua and Lupita are enjoying spending time together. Things are still new, but they have a fun and flirtatious vibe with each other. Their friends are not surprised that they’ve connected."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

