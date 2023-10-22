Lupita Nyong'o is feeling the love after heartbreak!

On Saturday the Black Panther actress took to her Instagram Story to share thanks -- following the news of her split from boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm," the 40-year-old actress wrote on the first slide.

"And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather," she continued.

Nyong'o wrote that she has received messages with songs, poems, books and quotes to help her through the pain. In addition, the Us actress shared inspirational quotes from notable public figures about healing.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share the news of her split.

"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," she wrote. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

"I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love," Nyong'o continued. "And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it's true."

Nyong'o concluded her post by sharing that she was inspired to share this news of her split because "the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it."

"#Breakup," she concluded. "Let's face our pain so we don't spread it."

Nyong'o and Masekela went public with their romance in December 2022.

The star's post came one day after she and Joshua Jackson -- who recently split from wife Jodie Turner-Smith -- were spotted with friends in Los Angeles at the Janelle Monae concert. Nyong'o and Jackson arrived together and sat together for the entire show. She introduced him to her friends as they came over to say hello.

The nature of their relationship is unclear, but TMZ reported, citing sources, that they were among a group of about nine to 10 people. They're longtime friends, so the outlet reported that it shouldn't come as a surprise that there was no PDA between them.

