A Quiet Place: Day One is taking fans of the franchise back to the very first day of the alien invasion -- the day the world went silent.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was released on Thursday, showing more of Lupita Nyong'o's role in the prequel as Sam, a woman who becomes swept up in the violent madness as she runs for her life -- both from the ravenous aliens who track their human prey based on sounds, and the masses of panic-stricken humans fighting to survive at any cost.

The trailer opens with Sam and her cat embarking on a seemingly typical day in New York City, before the world flips upside down.

As chaos unfurls all around, she eventually connects with Joseph Quinn's Eric and the two make a plan to escape the city together.

Joseph Quinn as Eric and Lupita Nyong’o as Samira in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures. - Paramount Pictures

"If we stay here, we die," he warns her at one point.

"We're on our own," she whispers.

The trailer closes on a terrifying note, as Eric attempts to outrun a group of alien invaders. Watch below.

Nyong'o and Quinn teased the trailer a day prior, sharing a dramatic "⚠️ IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT⚠️" that the trailer was out... but not just yet.

The pair spoke with ET during the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas last month, and the Oscar-winning actress explained how the prequel changes the game and ups the ante.

According to Nyong'o, franchise creator and producer John Krasinski -- who directed A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020) -- was interested in telling a different type of scary story with the third installment.

"What he relayed to me is that he was interested in doing something new with the franchise he created, and the universe he created," Nyong'o shared, "but also with the genre of horror film, [and] finding new ways to get into that genre and to expand it."

"And I think that this film does that," she added. "It's a new tone."

Lupita Nyong'o as Samira and Joseph Quinn as Eric in A Quiet Place: Day One from Paramount Pictures. - Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place: Day One - Paramount Pictures

While filmmaker Michael Sarnoski was tasked with writing and directing A Quiet Place: Day One -- as Krasinski decided to move on to helm other projects -- Nyong'o said the nature of the film's locations and settings will set it apart from the previous installments -- which were very intimate, personal and rural.

"It's different, it's bigger, and [it's more] -- it's a wilder ride," Nyong'o said. "Because we're in New York!"

A Quiet Place: Day One roars into theaters June 28.

RELATED CONTENT: