Josh Henderson Cleared In Neighbor Burglary Case

Josh Henderson won't be facing burglary charges after all.

The case against the Arrangement star -- who was arrested on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles for suspicion of burglarizing his neighbor’s apartment unit -- was declined the LA County District Attorney's Office.

The D.A.'s Office told ET on Tuesday that they declined to prosecute the case due to "insufficient evidence."

Henderson released a statement to ET on Tuesday, sharing, "This has been a rough week for me. False accusations should never happen to anyone. Ever. I want to thank my friends and family for supporting me through this. I’m glad the truth is out and I can put this behind me."

At the time of the arrest, police were unable to confirm exactly what or how much had been stolen, or how many people may have been involved in the incident.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor’s neighbors arrived home over the weekend to discover that roughly $7,000 in jewelry was missing. They called the police and provided surveillance that showed three men breaking into their home -- one of whom they believed was Henderson.

However, TMZ later obtained surveillance footage from the actor's apartment complex that allegedly proves he entered his home in the late afternoon and didn't exit the unit again throughout the entire evening.

A source told the outlet that Henderson "was initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this."

Soon after he was arrested and processed, Henderson was released on $50,000 bail.

