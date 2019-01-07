Damn, Josh Murray!

The Bachelorette alum didn't pull any punches while sharing well wishes for our new Bachelor, Colton Underwood, on his premiere night on Monday. Murray took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself proposing to his ex, Andi Dorfman, but placed a devil emoji over her face while brutally wishing that Underwood finds "an angel." Murray proposed to Dorfman on her Bachelorette season finale in 2014, but they split less than a year later, in January 2015.

"Haterz will say it’s photoshopped ... hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel 👼🏼 #seasonpremier #thebachelor #humor #isthisnotfunny #ok #sorrymom #watchingfootball2night #bye #doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019 😘," he captioned his post.

Murray and Dorfman have had a famously contentious relationship since their split four years ago, with Dorfman opening up about their split in her tell-all book, It's Not Okay. Dorfman accused Murray of being an "emotional abuser," and wrote that her involvement with him was "the most volatile and f**ked up relationship of my life."

Murray slammed Dorfman's tell-all in a 2017 interview with ET. "That's her way of making money and stuff, and that's great, and if I've got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever," he said, adding that the "worst lies" have been told about him.

"It's a shame that somebody would have to stoop to that level to make money and have a career, putting someone else down," he said. "I have no intentions of ever seeing her or talking to her again."

