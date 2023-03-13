That look says it all! Joshua Jackson couldn't help but gaze lovingly at his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, while on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on Sunday.

In the pics, Turner-Smith, who dazzled in a floor-length sparkling gown with lace cutout details, posed for the camera while holding onto her husband's hand. And from the glittering red lip that matched the red velvet panel on her dress, to her equally gorgeous jewelry, it's no surprise Jackson couldn't keep his eyes off his wife.

For his part, the Fatal Attraction actor sported a velvet tuxedo jacket, which he paired with black pants and a matching black bow tie.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Other photos of the pair see Jackson with his arm around Turner-Smith's waist, and in separate shots, she's again seen holding onto her husband's hand, while the two smized for the cameras.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Turner-Smith shared more photos of her dazzling dress on Instagram Monday, where she reflected on attending the famous Oscars after party for the very first time.

"i’m so bad at posting, there’s so much in the camera roll from the last few months… but i HAD to stop everything and post last nights magic!!!! WOW!!!! the team truly went off on this!!!! it’s giving c*nt!!! it’s giving rich!!!! it’s simply GIVING!!!!!! mutha’s first time at the vanity fair party and i felt like i was the damn oscar!!!!," she excitedly wrote.

Turner-Smith continued, also sharing a look at her handsome hubby, "i’m still floating and idk how i’m even awake bc i danced till 5am and my feet hate me. it truly takes a village, so thank you @thelucbrinker @gucci @waymanandmicah_ @officialsheiks @thuybnguyen @gromyko & @mizzchoi and my cute date @vancityjax… and most of all thank you to me because i’m fine as f**k ok?!"

The Oscars were not only Hollywood's biggest night, but a date night for many other celeb couples as well. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out with her husband, Christopher Guest, Rihanna posed for photos with A$AP Rocky following her moving performance of the nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track, "Lift Me Up," and more took to red carpets before and after the show with their significant other.

To see all the PDA-packed couple moments from last night, check out the gallery below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Inside the 2023 Oscars After-Parties With Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and More

Watch Austin Butler and Ex Vanessa Hudgens Cross Paths at 2023 Oscars

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Rihanna's Performance of 'Lift Me Up' at Oscars (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery