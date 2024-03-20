Joshua Jackson's heading back to network television.

ET has learned that the 45-year-old actor is set to star in the titular role for Ryan Murphy's new ABC series, Dr. Odyssey.

The straight-to-series order from 29th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television will mark Jackson's return to network television since he starred in all five seasons of Fox's sci-fi series, Fringe, from 2008 to 2013. Jackson's not only set to star in Dr. Odyssey, but he'll also serve as executive producer.

The drama is currently set to debut this fall. The series concept and logline information is not being shared at this time, and additional details will be made available at a later date.

Deadline, who was first to report the pair linking up for the new ABC series, is reporting that the new series is believed to be a medical procedural set on a cruise ship.

Murphy -- the prolific TV producer perhaps best known for his American Horror Story and American Crime Story anthologies -- also helms the drama series 9-1-1, which initially began airing on Fox before heading to ABC.

Per Deadline, Paris Barclay (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Glee) is attached to Dr. Odyssey as director and executive producer. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich will also executive produce.

Jackson is best known for TV roles such as Dawson's Creek, The Affair and, most recently, in the Paramount+ drama Fatal Attraction. He also starred in the Peacock drama Dr. Death, which earned him a 2022 Critics Choice Award.

It's been a big casting year for Jackson. Earlier this month, ET confirmed that he'll return to the big screen for the first time in nearly a decade after joining the cast of Sony Pictures' upcoming Karate Kid, alongside Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

When the latest iteration of Karate Kid hits theaters on Dec. 13, it'll mark Jackson's first film on the big screen since his 2015 drama, Sky.

