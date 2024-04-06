Joshua-Michael Waring, 'RHOC' Alum Lauri Peterson's Son, Dead at 35

Lauri Peterson is in mourning. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Saturday that her son, Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring, died on Easter Sunday.

Peterson took to Instagram and paid tribute to Joshua-Michael with a carousel of photos. She also wrote a lengthy caption remembering her son's childhood "filled with deep intellect" and someone who loved to be active. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss," Peterson's caption began. "Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

She added, "Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!"

Peterson went on thank everyone who "tried to help Josh along the way." She eluded that he struggled with a substance abuse.

"Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," she wrote in her caption. "I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness."

She closed out her message in part, "Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom."

Peterson appeared in the first eight seasons of the hit Bravo reality TV series, and as a main cast member in the first four seasons. She and husband George Peterson welcomed Joshua-Michael in 1988, followed by daughters Ashley and Sophie.

Joshua-Michael leaves behind a young daughter, Kennady.

RIP.

RELATED CONTENT: