Chance Perdomo, the star of Prime's superhero series Gen V, has died, ET can confirm. He was 27.

"On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," a rep for the late actor tells ET. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

It's not known at this time when or where the fatal accident occurred.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," an Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

ET has learned that production for season two of Gen V will be pushed in wake of Perdomo's untimely death.

Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips in the superhero series created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg and Eric Krpke. Gen V is a spinoff of Prime's The Boys.

Chance Perdomo at Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Q&A and Reception on March 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. - Getty

In Gen V, Perdomo starred as Andre Anderson, one of the cool kids at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and Luke's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) best friend who possesses magnetic manipulation powers.

Prior to Gen V, the British actor who was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England starred in the BBC film Killed by My Debt. But he's perhaps best known for starring as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran 36 episodes across two seasons.

Perdomo, who belonged to the National Youth Theatre and studied acting at the Identity School of Acting in Los Angeles, also had TV roles in Hetty Feather, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and Midsomer Murders. On the big screen, Perdomo appeared as Landon Gibson in the 2021 romantic drama, After We Fell, and he reprised his role in the sequels After Ever Happy and After Everything, respectively.

