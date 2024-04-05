Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty and an actor who also appeared in the prequel 1923, has died. He was 27.

Just days after he was reported missing, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas announced that Cole's body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday morning. Deputies had been called about an unoccupied vehicle. After checking the vehicle, deputies searched the area and that's when they found Cole's body away from the vehicle.

Deputies say the deceased male was identified as Cole. The cause of death is not known and the case remains under investigation.

The tragic news comes just days after Mo took to social media to bring attention to his missing nephew. He was last seen driving a 2005 white Ford Explorer. According to the missing person's poster Mo posted, Cole went missing from Lawrence, Kansas, on March 31. Alarms were raised after Cole missed an appointment with his agent about a role on a TV show, which the bulletin notes is "uncharacteristic for him."

Yellowstone actor Cole Brings Plenty. - Lawrence Kansas Police Department

Cole's family then reached out to authorities to express concern. Then on Thursday, Mo said there was no evidence that his nephew was "on the run" after he was named a suspect in an alleged domestic violence case. ET had previously learned that the Lawrence Kansas Police Department filed an affidavit with the Douglas County District Attorney seeking the arrest of Cole after an incident took place Sunday morning.

Sharing two new missing person posters, Mo told his followers that Cole's family is still trying to contact the young actor amid allegations of his involvement in the aforementioned incident.

"Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole, and our immediate concern is his safety and well-being. Cole's sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada," Mo captioned his Instagram post.

According to The Lawrence Times, Cole was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. He starred on two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds and had also worked as a model.

