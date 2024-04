Vontae Davis, Former NFL Cornerback, Dead at 35

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in a Southwest Ranches home.

Vladimir Moise, a long-time friend and business partner of Davis, confirmed his death.

According to Broward property records, the residence on SW 178th Avenue is owned by Adaline Davis, the grandmother of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis.

Davie police investigators were called to the property early Monday morning.

Davis' former coach Chester Frazier also confirmed the death on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins signed Davis in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft but traded him to the Indianapolis Colts during 2012 training.

Davis is perhaps best known for announcing his retirement in 2018 in the middle of a game between his team at the time, the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis, who played 10 seasons with various teams, was 35 years old.

This story originally published to CBS News Miami on April 1, 2024, at 2:24 p.m. ET.

