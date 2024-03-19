Konstantin Koltsov, Former NHL Player, Dead of Apparent Suicide at 42

Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov has died. He was 42.

According to multiple reports, the hockey pro turned coach died in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday. People reports that Koltsov died of suicide.

In a statement to the outlet, the Miami Dade Police department confirmed his death on Monday, and stated that the Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in the early morning hours, following a call that a male had jumped off the balcony.

The statement obtained by People continued, "The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected."

Koltsov's death was also confirmed by the Russian club Salavat Yulaev Ufa via ESPN. Koltsov was the assistant coach for the team for the last two seasons.

"Konstantin was one of the undisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a bright player," coach Dmitry Baskov said in a statement. "He was an example of sturdiness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It's hard and unfair when such people leave so early."

The former hockey pro was in Miami to support his girlfriend, Aryna Sabalenka, who is the No. 2 seed women's tennis player in the world. Sabalenka is currently competing in the Miami Open. As of Tuesday, Sabalenka was still registered in the competition. The couple began their relationship in 2021.

Koltsov began his hockey career in 1998. Over the course of his career, Koltsov played for the Belarusian national team, and played in the NHL from 2002 and 2006, where he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The organization also released a statement celebrating the late athlete and his time in the NHL, which spanned 144 games.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," the statement read. "The native of Belarus was the Penguins first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lennox during the 2005-06 season."

Koltsov also played for the Kontinental Hockey League before he retired from the sport in 2016.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

