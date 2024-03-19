Kris Jenner's Sister, Karen Houghton, Dead at 65

Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has died. She was 65.

On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," she wrote.

In her tribute, Kris featured throwback photos of her and her younger sister together with their mother, Mary Jo Campbell. In addition, Kris' photo carousel in honor of her sister included pictures of Karen posing with young Rob and Kourtney Kardashian.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," Kris continued. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

According to TMZ, Karen's death was reported to San Diego County officials on Monday and her death is being attributed to natural causes. No details of a funeral or memorial service have been shared.

Karen was Kris' only sibling. The two shared parents, mother MJ and father Robert Houghton. Kris and Karen's father died in 1975, following a car crash.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Natalie, MJ, Kris, and her nieces and nephews.

