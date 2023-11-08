Khloé Kardashian wasn't above calling her momager, Kris Jenner, out on this week's episode of The Kardashians. Following last week's fight between the mother-daughter team over Khloé feeling a lack of support from Kris as her manager, the 39-year-old Good American founder attended a dinner honoring her mother's Safely collaboration.

"We're in a short-term fight, but she's forever my mom," Khloé explains in the episode, noting that she'll always be there for Kris.

Kris seems touched that her daughter showed up for her amid their tension, telling Khloé, "I hate when you're cranky with me because I can't sleep at night."

Khloé rolls her eyes at this claim, saying, "I'm sure you slept perfectly."

"No, I don't. But I am glad that you came today," Kris tells her. "I didn't know if you were going to show up or not."

Khloé then throws in a barb, saying, "Mom, of course, I don't care what we're going through, I'm still going to do what's morally right. I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am and the one that you mistreat the most."

The mother of six dismisses the comment, saying, "Mistreat? Oh, we're not starting that again."

Kris is also mom to daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as son Rob Kardashian.

Khloé adds in her aside interview that the underlying problems between her and her mom have not been solved after the dinner.

"Obviously, this dinner does not fix what we and my mom are going through and we definitely need to talk things out because I don't want to have this animosity towards her and I don't want us to be at this place with one another," Khloé admits.

As the episode goes on, Kris decides that instead of actually showing up for her daughter when she needs to, she's going to try out a hologram machine at the suggestion of Paris Hilton and Howie Mandel.

She puts the hologram in a very disturbed Khloé's house, greeting her throughout the mansion.

"It's so cute that my mom's trying to make me feel that she heard our argument, 'cause normally she'll just always say she has to go and ignore everything I said, so at least I know she was listening and she hears me," Khloé admits of her mom's desire to "show up" for her.

Things end on a light note with Khloé acknowledging that she's putting aside her real issues with Kris for the sake of peace.

"This definitely doesn't solve the deeper issue between me and my mom, but at this point, I don't even care anymore," KoKo admits. "I love that we are laughing, and that she just thinks this is the funniest thing on the planet. So I just want us to laugh and have fun."

Khloé previously told her momager that she doesn't feel supported in her business endeavors after Kris tried to convince her to host a podcast.

"I never feel like there's people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own," Khloé told Kris in last week's episode.

Kris accused Khloé of "spiraling."

Another source of tension between the mother-daughter duo is Kris' support of Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson, amid his continued cheating scandals.

Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support of Tristan, though Kourtney has talked about being "so triggered" by the athlete.

