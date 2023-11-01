Khloé Kardashian is struggling with the line between her mom and her manager. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner stops by to visit KoKo, telling her daughter her big idea for Khloé to host a new podcast.

"I thought, 'Wow, you know what? I would love to listen to Khloé's point of view on so many different things,'" Kris expresses.

But the mother of two is less than enthusiastic about the suggestion. Khloé notes that she already has multiple uncompleted projects that she doesn't feel supported on.

"You have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things I am doing because I'm trying to fix the f**k ups that have happened," Khloé tells her mom. "Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f**ked up and I don't even know how to do that and you don't know how to do that because if I did, it would have been fixed by now and it's not."

Hulu

Khloé goes on to tell Kris that she's frustrated by the lack of "follow through" she gets from her as a manager after she signs a contract.

And while Kris tries to brush off the comment and to assure Khloé that a podcast production company will have a team to support her, Khloé dismisses the sentiment.

The Good American founder says she doesn't trust Kris' promise because she's never had a team built for her in a single job she's had "since I've been working for you."

Khloé goes on to share that she doesn't feel supported in her work, saying, "I never feel like there's people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own."

Kris says she thinks they look at things differently and Khloé cuts in saying, "I'm never f**king heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

Hulu

The mother of six accuses Khloé of "spiraling," while Khloé stands firm in her decision.

"I want you to do something that's in your heart," Kris tells her.

"I don't have a lot of things in my heart in general these days," Khloé notes.

The episode ends on a tense note, and it seems that nothing gets resolved between the mother-daughter duo. In the promo for next week's episode, Kris tells Paris and Kathy Hilton that Khloé is mad at her because "I haven't been paying enough attention to her. She thinks I can be in four places at the same time."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: