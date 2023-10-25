Khloé Kardashian is putting her momager, Kris Jenner, in the hot seat on this week's episode of The Kardashians. While the mother of six has been candid about her past infidelity while she was married to the late Robert Kardashian, Khloé flips the script on Kris on the latest installment of the Hulu reality series after Kris seemingly continues to pressure her daughter to reconsider her breakup with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Despite multiple instances of unfaithfulness from the NBA star, several of KoKo's loved ones -- particularly Kris -- seem keen for the mother of two to rekindle her romance with Tristan.

At the end of last week's episode, Khloé asked Kris about her past transgressions and the episode cut out before Kris answered her. In this week's episode, Kris tries to place the blame on her age.

Hulu

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions," Kris tells Khloé.

But it doesn't seem like Khloé is willing to accept that excuse.

"But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?" Khloé presses.

Lee Celano/WireImage

"I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad that I think I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else," Kris admits to her daughter. "And I made a huge mistake. That's my life's biggest regret."

In her confessional interview, Kris says that she and the late lawyer became "best friends" after their divorce, adding that she wants "Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions."

Kris also notes that without everything happening the way it did, she'd never have had Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- the daughters she shares with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, whom she married after Robert.

Kris has previously admitted to having an affair with soccer player Todd Waterman in 1989 while married to Robert. At the time, she and Robert had four kids -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

Hulu

As for Khloé, she tells her mom in the episode that she's "totally happy" focusing on her kids. Khloé and Tristan share 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson. After multiple cheating scandals, Khloé split with Tristan for good in late 2021 after it was revealed that he had secretly fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloé. The news broke days after Khloé claimed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order for them to welcome a child via surrogate.

Though the two have since repaired their co-parenting relationship, their romantic relationship is not currently on the table.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: