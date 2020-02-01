Jourdan Dunn Gets Engaged: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Congrats to the future Mrs. Hamilton!

Jourdan Dunn is one happy lady after revealing on Instagram on Saturday that she is engaged. The 29-year-old model announced her engagement by showing off her spectacular diamond ring. In the pic, Dunn is all smiles, covering her eyes and putting her hand out to show the halo oval-cut diamond sparkler that features a pavé band.

"Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ....... has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤," she captioned her post. Celebrities like Hailey Beiber, Queer Eye star Tan France, Taraji P. Henson, Adrienne Houghton and more couldn't help but congratulate her in the comments section.

While Dunn has kept mum about her fiance, fans are speculating that she's engaged to Dion "Sincere" Hamilton after she posted a photo of herself, her son, Riley, and Hamilton on New Year's Day.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless," she wrote alongside the pic.

Dunn joins a list of engaged celebrities, including Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, and Anna Faris and Michael Barrett.

For more on the celeb engagements, watch below.

