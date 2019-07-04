Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are mourning a loss.

The Counting On stars took to their joint Instagram account late Wednesday night to reveal that Joy-Anna had suffered a miscarriage. The reality star, 21, and her husband, 25, already share a 1-year-old son, Gideon.

"Today marks one week since we heard these words… . 'So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,'" the couple, who tied the knot back in 2017, captioned a black-and-white photo of themselves in a hospital bed.

"We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl," the post continued. "Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord."

The lengthy caption continued with the couple sharing how they are relying on their faith during this tumultuous time.

"In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, 'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me' (2 Sam 12:23)," they wrote. "We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

"We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means 'God has favored me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies,'" they continued. "What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus."

The couple concluded their post by asking for prayers "for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,"along with a quote from poet and hymn writer Fanny Crosby.

Joy-Anna and Austin's family took to the comments section to share their condolences for the couple.

"We love y'all so much and we grieve with you over this loss," Jessa Duggar wrote. "I love the name you chose and the meaning behind it. Annabell Elise will forever be in our hearts."

"We love you and are praying for you," Jeremy Vuolo, who's married to Jinger Duggar, commented. "Your trust in the Lord throughout these days has inspired me to know God more intimately. I look forward to meeting Annabell Elise with you in Heaven."

Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, also shared her sympathies.

"Heartbroken over your loss," she wrote. "We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabel [sic] when we see Jesus in heaven. Love you so much Joy and Austin!"

"Heartbreaking!" added Jill Duggar. "Love y'all so much!"

Watch the video below for more on the Duggar family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jill Duggar Says She Wasn't 'Recommending' the Kama Sutra After Fans Criticize Her for Posting About the Book

'Counting On' Grandmother Mary Duggar's Cause of Death Revealed

The Duggar Family Tree: All the Marriages, Kids and Big Announcements!

Related Gallery