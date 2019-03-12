Real cases. Real honor. Judge Judy.

ET has learned that Judy Sheindlin, who for more than 22 years has presided over America's most recognizable TV court, is being recognized at the 2019 Daytime Emmys with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The National Academy of Television Art & Sciences will make the official announcement Wednesday, as well as announcing the Lifetime Achievement honoree for the Creative Arts celebration on May 3.

Sheindlin, the Brooklyn-born 76-year-old TV judge known for her no-nonsense persona, is the first person from the courtroom/legal genre to be honored with the award. Her eponymous show, meanwhile, has won three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming,” NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp said to ET. “Judge Judy Sheindlin epitomizes both, shaping one of the mainstay genres of our medium.”

David Michaels, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards, added, “Daytime television wouldn’t be what it is today without Judy Sheindlin. Judge Judy redefined and reinvigorated the courtroom format propelling the genre to new heights.”

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, May 5.

Meanwhile, although Sheindlin is known for her tough decisions in the courtroom, in real life, the judge has worked to pay her success forward with her foundation, Her Honor, which aims to open doors for women in professional life through mentorship.

