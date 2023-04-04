Judy Farrell, 'M*A*S*H's Nurse Able, Dead at 84

Judy Farrell, who played the role of Nurse Able on M*A*S*H, has died at 84 years old, the actress' son, Michael, told TMZ.

Judy died on Sunday, nine days after suffering a stroke. Michael told the outlet, Judy was consciously alert while in the hospital and was able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn't speak due to the stroke.

The actress appeared in eight episodes of M*A*S*H as Nurse Able. The hit American war comedy-drama TV series aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. Judy's first husband, Mike Farrell, also starred on the series as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt.

Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images

Judy's M*A*S*H co-star, Loretta Swit, who played the role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, released a statement to Fox News after Judy's death.

"Judy was a most beautiful woman – inside and out. We grew up together," Swit told the outlet. "She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

In addition to M*A*S*H, Judy's TV credits include roles on Get Smart, The Partridge Family, Port Charles, Fame and Quincy, M.E.

Judy was married to her first husband, Mike, from 1963 until 1983. She later married Joe Bratcher, whom she was with up until her death.

The actress is survived by Bratcher and her two children, Michael and Erin.

