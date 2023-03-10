The brother of actress and model Julia Fox is now in police custody, charged in an apparent ghost gun and drug bust.

CBS2 was told investigators seized several ghost gun parts and equipment to make drugs from an apartment on East 84th Street near Third Avenue.

Police say the arrest was related to a specialized long-term investigation into ghost guns -- which are untraceable -- and narcotics.

The NYPD's Major Case Field Intelligence Team executed a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Investigators say they also found materials typically used in explosives, including pressure cookers and chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.

Authorities determined the chemicals were not hazardous. Police arrested 30-year-old Christopher Fox. Sources say he's the brother of actress Julia Fox, who had her breakout role in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler.

Sources say both Christopher Fox and his father were initially taken into custody, but his father has since been released without charges.

Christopher Fox faces arraignment on a list of charges, including criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of machine gun, and manufacture of rapid-fire mod device.

Julia Fox had no comment on the arrest.

Neighbors called this situation horrifying. One asked not to be identified on camera.

"It's disturbing that happens. It's disturbing he has access to those gun parts to be able to make ghost guns. I find that the most disturbing part, but I'm glad he was caught," the person said.

"You just never know what your neighbors are going to do," Upper East Side resident Hilary Merson said.

"I'm happy they figured it out because if that was my neighbor, I would be out of here. That's insane," added Carrie Hoffman, also from the Upper East Side.

Police say this is believed to be a contained situation with no apparent nexus to terrorism.

"The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns," the NYPD said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on March 9, 2023.

