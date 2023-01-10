Julia Garner won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, accepting the award for Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy/Musical or Drama. Garner won for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark, which released its fourth and final season in 2022.

"I'm overwhelmed," Garner said as she accepted the trophy. "I'm so grateful to be here with all of you. Playing Ruth for the last few years has been the greatest gift in my life."

Garner continued by thanking the show's showrunner, Chris Mundy, as well as her co-stars, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"The cast and crew became our family," she said. "Thank you for keeping everyone's hearts safe, for keeping my heart safe."

Garner also thanked the rest of her team, "who has been with me for years," she said, and her husband, Mark Foster. "I love you. I share this will all of you," she ended the speech.

This was Garner's second Golden Globe nomination -- she was previously nominated in the same category for the same role in 2021. She has also won three Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Ruth in 2019, 2020, and 2022. This year, she is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance as the titular Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

