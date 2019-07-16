There’s nothing more of a sure thing than Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

On Tuesday, the actress was nominated for her seventh Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for playing Selina Meyer on Veep while the HBO comedy earned a total of nine awards for its final season.

The latest nominations for Louis-Dreyfus makes her one of the most nominated actresses in Emmy history, with a total of 26 nods -- 19 for acting and seven as a producer on Veep. The actress also has a total of eight acting wins, tying her with Cloris Leachman for the most Emmy wins by a performer. She also holds the record for the most Emmy wins for playing the same role -- six for the first six seasons of Veep.

Meanwhile, Veep dominated the comedy categories, with a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as nominations in the directing and writing categories. On the acting side, Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky picked up their sixth nominations for their roles as Gary and Amy, respectively, only missing out on the premiere season. Peter MacNicol was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, which is fitting since he was previously nominated in the same category in 2016 but ruled ineligible by the Television Academy.

In total, Veep has picked up 68 nominations and 17 wins over its seven-season run on HBO.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Check out ET Live and ETonline for ongoing coverage of the awards.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Emmys 2019: Ben Whishaw, Billy Porter, Tony Hale and More Standout Male Performances on TV

Emmys 2019: Connie Britton, Natasha Lyonne and More Standout Female Performances on TV

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Making the Final Season of 'Veep': 'It Was a Huge Labor of Love' (Exclusive)