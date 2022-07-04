Julia Roberts Celebrates 20th Anniversary to Danny Moder With PDA-Filled Throwback Pic
Julia Roberts is putting her love on display! On Monday, the 54-year-old celebrated her and Danny Moder’s 20th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. “⭐TWENTY⭐️ #can’tstopsmiling😊#can’tstopkissing😘,” she wrote next to the photo.
In the sweet throwback, that gives a rare look at the couple’s love -- Moder and Roberts are engaged in a kiss as they turn away from the camera. The Ticket to Paradise actress and the cinematographer, had support from their family in friends in the comments.
“😍😍😍😍,” Roberts’ niece, Emma Roberts wrote in the comments.
“💕 💕,” Sam Taylor-Johnson added.
Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, tied the knot in 2002. The couple are parents of 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry, 15. The Gaslit actress keeps her private life largely out of the spotlight. In February, the star celebrated her husband on his 53rd birthday.
"Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡 #131,” Roberts wrote next to a picture of her leading man holding a surfboard and rocking a wetsuit.
In 2018, Roberts gushed about the change in her life that came when she met Moder, who was a cinematographer on the set of her movie, The Mexican, in 2000.
“I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast.
"Getting married to Danny, that was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way.”
She continued, “We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”
