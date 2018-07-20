Julia Roberts Looks Radiant in Rainbow Gown at Malibu Photo Shoot -- See the Pic

Julia Roberts is exquisite!

The 50-year-oldHomecoming star was photographed looking chic while at a photo shoot on the beach in Malibu, California, on Friday morning. The Oscar-winning actress looked radiant in a colorful gown that featured a rainbow tulle skirt and a black sleeveless silk top, which perfectly showed off her toned arms.

Her honey locks were slightly tousled and swept up in a stylish pinned-back look that showcased her diamond stud earrings. Her makeup was soft, with light bronzer and a nude lip. During the shoot, Roberts held onto a bouquet of pink roses with long stems. Her husband, Daniel Moder, was also spotted on set and holding her skirt while she walked on the sandy beach.

Backgrid

Fans have been getting an inside look at Roberts' personal life after she joined Instagram at the end of last month. Her first post was a smiling pic of herself wearing a black sweater with the word "Love" written on it. "Hello," she captioned the shot.

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

On Friday, she also shared a sweet flashback pic of herself in a white wedding dress and hugging writer Richard Curtis. The snap was taken during the end scene of their movie Notting Hill, which was released in 1999.

For more on Roberts, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Roberts Rocks Dramatic Bangs in First Photos From Amazon's 'Homecoming'

Julia Roberts Joins Instagram -- Check Out Her First Post!

Julia Roberts Says She Was 'Spared' From Sexual Harassment in Hollywood, But Calls It 'Ugly in So Many Ways'

Related Gallery