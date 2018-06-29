Julia Roberts Rocks Dramatic Bangs in First Photos From Amazon's 'Homecoming'

Julia Roberts is coming home.

The Oscar winner heads to TV in her first series regular role with Amazon's upcoming psychological thriller, Homecoming, based on the podcast of the same name -- and the streaming service released the first official photos of Roberts in action on Friday.

In the first two photos released, the 50-year-old actress rocks some mean bangs and a short bob, as she owns a power suit in one image and a more casual look in the other.

In Homecoming, expected to launch this fall, Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. One of her patients is Walter Cruz (Stephan James), a soldier eager to begin the next chapter of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Homecoming kicks off four years after Heidi leaves her job, beginning a new life, living with her mom (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) asks questions about why she left Homecoming in the first place. Heidi soon realizes that there may be a whole other story behind the one she's telling herself. Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky and Dermot Mulroney also star in the series, created by Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail.

Roberts has been gearing up her presence on social media, joining Instagram on Wednesday and posting two candid pics. "Hello☀️," the Oscar winner wrote alongside the first photo she posted to Instagram of herself sitting cross-legged on the grass.

Homecoming premieres this fall on Amazon Prime.

