Julia Roberts to Present George Clooney With the AFI Life Achievement Award

George Clooney will have his dear friend, Julia Roberts, by his side when he's presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award.

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced that the Wonder star will present her longtime pal and former co-star with the AFI Life Achievement Award at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on June 7 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Roberts and Clooney worked together on Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and 2016's Money Monster. She also starred in Clooney's directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and in August: Osage County, which he produced.

TNT will air The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney, a hour-and-a-half special, on Thursday, June 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aside from working together, Clooney and Roberts have always been candid about their close friendship. Back in May of 2017, Roberts -- who has experience raising twins -- offered advice to Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, when they were expecting their babies.

"Well, it's going to be so fun," Roberts told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on her daytime talk show. "They are a great couple and I think they don't need advice from me or anyone else because, also, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?'"

"And then you sort of get through it and figure it out," she added. "And everybody does, and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing. I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast."

