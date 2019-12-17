Julia Roberts thinks that three of her former co-stars would make being stranded on an island fun for different reasons.

The 52-year-old actress plays a funny game of "Burning Questions" on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she is asked to pick between George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks as to whom she'd like to be stranded with.

"Hard to say," Roberts replies, playfully tapping her buzzer.

She then elaborates, noting, "Well, they each provide unique assets to being stranded. Tom has done it."

Roberts is, of course, referencing Hanks' Oscar-nominated turn as a man stranded on an island for years in 2000's Cast Away. As for her Ocean's Eleven co-stars, Pitt and Clooney, Roberts seems to have less confidence in them.

"Brad brings more of an element of companionship and optimism," she says of Pitt. And Clooney?

"Well, you would just laugh and get super sunburned and then you'd laugh and die," she jokes.

Roberts also shares a funny moment with host DeGeneres when she's asked where she keeps her Oscar and replies, "The parlor."

"Here's what funny about that answer," Roberts says laughing. "It's in a room that has a piano in it that my daughter plays and we call it the piano room. And I thought that might sound pretentious, so I said 'parlor.'"

