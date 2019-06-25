Julianne Hough took to social media on Tuesday to share a video with her brother, Derek Hough, on an airplane as the two face swapped and proved they are one in the same.



"We ARE the same person, WOW! 😂 @DerekHough and I face swapped and he’s so dang pretty,” Hough, 30, captioned the Instagram post. “Maybe he’s trying to come after my @agt gig?"

In the video you can hear a friend say, "Oh my god, it's not that different!"



"That's crazy!" a second person adds, "It doesn't even look creepy!"



Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing, “This is slightly disturbing but so great.”



Another fan added, “Y’all REALLY are twins!!!!”

ET caught up with Hough in February to talk about her return to music after a decade.



"For a long time I didn't do my music and set that aside," said Hough, who released her self-titled debut album in 2008. "And now I'm embracing it with full vengeance."



"I have a couple of fun things coming out this year," Hough continued. "But [I'm] also [working on] wellness, self-discovery, fitness, empowerment, relationship stuff. So just keep a lookout. Some awesome things are coming, and I usually don't promote myself like that, but I'm so excited and so passionate because it's what I truly believe in, and so I'm putting it out there!"



Hear more on Hough's next move in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Julianne Hough Teases New Mysterious Wellness Project to 'Help People Connect to Themselves' (Exclusive)

'America's Got Talent's' New Judges Dish on Bringing 'Compassion' and 'Empathy' to the Competition (Exclusive)

Derek Hough Talks Wanting Kids and Being a Future Dad While Visiting Children's Hospital (Exclusive)

Related Gallery