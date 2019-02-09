Julianne Hough has a lot in the works this year!

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with the former Dancing With the Stars judge at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she revealed that she's working on new music, among other exciting projects.

"I have a couple fun things coming out this year," Hough said, confirming that she'll be releasing new music in 2019. The blonde beauty released her self-titled debut album in 2008, as well as a Christmas-themed EP later that year.

"But [I'm] also [working on] wellness, self-discovery, fitness, empowerment, relationship stuff. So just keep a lookout," she continued. "Some awesome things are coming, and I usually don't promote myself like that, but I'm so excited and so passionate because it's what I truly believe in, and so I'm putting it out there!"

The professional dancer couldn't have been more excited to finally "dive in" to the wellness arena, after opening up about her struggle with endometriosis last month. Hough told Women's Health that she had started experiencing symptoms of the painful disorder -- in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, the endometrium, grows outside your uterus -- when she was 15, though she didn't realize it at the time.

"Endometriosis is sort of, to me, a commonality in women that nobody really talks about, but it's also a bigger point of view of just life. There's a lot of people that have it but don't speak up, and I think in just cultural experience right now, we're starting to use our voice, as women," Hough shared.

"For me, endometriosis has been my platform, but I really am just a proponent of everyone being accepted and loving themselves, taking care of themselves, transformation. I'm excited because for a long time I haven't done my music, and set that aside, and now I'm embracing it," she added. "It is all about transformation and women and empowerment. So I'm excited to be living right now."

