Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating two years as husband and wife! On Sunday, the lovebirds took to Instagram to share snaps of their second wedding anniversary, which they commemorated with a sweet picnic date.

“2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘” Justin captioned a video post of Hailey signing Jhené Aiko's “Never Call Me."

Meanwhile, Hailey gave fans on Instagram a glimpse inside their cute low-key date. The photos show the supermodel laying on her side on a picnic rug, and another shot of their yummy treats. “Picnic lady,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Justin shared two adorable selfies with his ladylove enjoying married life, which he simply captioned, "Sunday funday."

The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model officially tied the knot in September 2018 with a New York City courthouse wedding. A year later, they said "I do" again in an intimate blowout bash with their friends and family in South Carolina.

This summer, the young couple got baptized together and shared photos of the special moment on Instagram. "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life," Justin posted. "Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family."

