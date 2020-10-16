Justin Bieber and Issa Rae have made their way to Rockefeller Center's legendary Studio 8H stage.

On Friday, the first promo for the pair's Saturday Night Live episode was released. The Insecure star looks spectacular in a lime green satin dress and rocking a face shield, while the "Lonely" singer dons a multi-colored plaid shirt and Drew face mask.

"I'm Issa Rae and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Justin Bieber," she says.

"You can't see it under the mask but I have a big ol' smile on my face," notes Bieber, with Rae adding, "I can't see it, but I can feel it."

ET learned on Thursday that the "Holy" singer went in to start rehearsing for this weekend’s SNL. ET also learned that every staff member at the studio is taking daily COVID-19 tests and that there are COVID compliance officers walking around to make sure people are obeying all the guidelines and social distancing rules.

Saturday marks Rae's hosting debut. Meanwhile, this will be the singer's fourth appearance on SNL. He last performed his songs, "Yummy" and "Intentions," on the Feb 8, 2020, show.

Earlier this week, SNL posted a photo on their social media of the Insecure creator and star doing a read through.

The 46th season kicked off earlier this month with Chris Rock hosting and Megan Thee Stallion performing. It also marked the cast and crew's return to Studio 8H for the first time since lockdown began in March. The show has had a limited live studio audience present during the premiere taping.

This season, Jim Carrey also made his debut as former Vice President Joe Biden, with Maya Rudolph reprising her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Sen. Kamala Harris.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels also got candid this week about the need to have a live audience this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think [returning to the studio] was all I talked about all summer," Michaels told Willie Geist in a preview of the upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY. "And leading up to it, it was, 'I need an audience.' Because, we're taking big swings, and they're hard jokes. When you don't hear any sound, it throws the timing off. The thing that the audience does is it is the plug that makes the circuit work."

Saturday Night Liveairs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

