Justin Bieber returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in years to debut two new tracks off his upcoming album,Changes.

Bieber's appearance over the weekend comes nearly nine years (almost to the day) since his last time performing on the show on Feb. 9, 2013. This is also the singer's first TV appearance all together in over three years.

The singer took the stage for this first performance of the night, where he sang his new single, "Yummy," inside what appeared to be a green-screen set, which ultimately served as a backdrop for some striking lighting that made his shadow, and those of his back-up dancers, loom over them against the back wall.

Considering the fact that Bieber was also rocking matching lime green pants that blended into the background, it seems possible that the singer is hoping fans will take the footage and green-screen in their own weird backgrounds. If that wasn't his intention, it's absolutely what is going to happen.

justin bieber on SNL. thats IT! PERIOD!! pic.twitter.com/0GGHotkt06 — sarah (@jutisn) February 9, 2020

For his second performance of the night, Bieber opted for a more kinetic backdrop, performing his heartfelt tune "Intentions" in front of a brick facade with pink and blue dancing neon lights.

The 25-year-old artist -- who just released the music video for "Intentions" on Thursday -- was also joined by his collaborator, Quavo, who came out for the second-half of the fun set.

.@justinbieber performed yummy and intentions on Saturday Night Live tonight after almost three years. This is his first appearance on tv since 2017.#BIEBERONSNL#JustinBieberOnSNLpic.twitter.com/zPBuzCipVW — Music Unbiased (@musicunbiased) February 9, 2020

Before the episode kicked off, Bieber took to Instagram to encourage his fans to check out his new mustache, and his new songs as well.

"Make sure to watch the live tv debut of the great Mustachio tonight on @nbcsnl . I will be there to support him as well," Bieber wrote.

For more on the singer's upcoming album, which drops on Valentine's Day

