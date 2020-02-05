In September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. Then, one year later, the spouses officially decided to throw a lavish South Carolina wedding, complete with guests, gowns, and lots of love. So why the delay in the official nuptials?

In the March 2020 issue of Elle, Hailey opens up about her decision to put a hold on planning her big day.

“When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful," she says, adding that her husband already had a lot on his plate. “He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis."

Zoey Grossman/Elle

The time period was difficult for the couple as they dealt with public scrutiny over a private matter.

"It was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why," she recalls. "It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

Zoey Grossman/Elle

Prior to tying the knot, the pair had been on-again-off-again for several years. Ultimately, it was the "Yummy" singer's growth that inspired the model to take the next step with him.

“He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked," she says. "I think I had grown up a lot, too. He was somebody I’d always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply. Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it."

Noting that she enjoys staying in with her man more than going out, Hailey describes a typical evening as watching Friends reruns on the couch with their cats Sushi and Tuna.

Zoey Grossman/Elle

“I try to read more than be on my phone in bed. We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary," she says.

As for her husband, Hailey can't help but gush, saying, "He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.”

