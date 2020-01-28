A kiss for the cameras to mark their first red carpet appearance as a married couple!

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber packed on the PDA while attending the premiere of Justin’s YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on Monday night.

The two walked the red carpet at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where Hailey stunned in a glittering black outfit with a cutout which showed off her toned torso, while Justin sported pale pink pants, a white top and black baseball cap.

Cozying up to next each other while posing for the cameras, the couple also shared a sweet kiss.

Although they have previously attended public events like Toronto Maple Leaf games, the outing appears to be the first time they have walked the red carpet since their lavish wedding celebrations in September.

The two officially tied the knot in 2018, but held a bigger ceremony with family and friends in September 2019. And, clearly, they’re still basking in newlywed life!

Bieber even took to social media after the event, to share one of the photos capturing their love, in which he held Hailey’s face in his hands and gazed at her adoringly.

"Love u tons bubz," the Canadian singer wrote.

His mom, Pattie Mallette, then commented, “You’re too cute, it hurts.”



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The cute public appearance comes as Justin opens up about the couple’s relationship, admitting that he faced some commitment fears leading up to his proposal.

"I was extremely nervous," he said during Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "In the past we talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say, 'Yes,' so I wasn't really nervous about the saying, 'Yes.' I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say? Because that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and be faithful, that's huge. Am I able to do that?'"

"I finally was like, 'You know what, I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it,” he continued. “Be a husband. This is what I've always wanted. I'm going to just choose this woman and just do it."

Now as he relishes married life, Justin is also reveling in his exciting new musical chapter. His fifth studio album, Changes, will drop on Valentine's Day and his Changes Tour will kick off in North America on May 14.

The "Yummy" singer released the first single from the album, "Get Me," featuring Kehlani, on Monday.

See more on Justin and Hailey below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Explains His Struggle Committing to Wife Hailey, Reveals Album Release Date

Justin Bieber Talks Marriage, Anxieties and Return to Music in 'Seasons' Docuseries

Justin Bieber and James Corden Film 'Carpool Karaoke' and Serve ‘Yummy’ Food!

Why Justin Bieber Almost Didn't Propose to Wife Hailey This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery