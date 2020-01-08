Hailey Bieber is standing up for her husband, Justin Bieber.

After the "Sorry" singer revealed on Instagram that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, many people began sending him rude and mean messages on social media. Hailey, however, decided to clap back at the trolls who were making fun of Justin.

"For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years," Hailey tweeted. "Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

She continued by thanking Yolanda, Bella and Gigi Hadid for sharing their knowledge of the disease with her. Both Yolanda and Bella have Lyme disease.

"I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!" she wrote.

"And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕," she added.

Justin wrote a lengthy post about his diagnosis, sharing that he would talk about his serious symptoms in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," Bieber began, before confirming that people will find out more in his series. "These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly…you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!"

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he concluded.

After receiving rude remarks from people, Justin also decided to call them out. However, he opted for a different approach.

"I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do," he tweeted. "Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love."

For more on Justin's upcoming documentary series, watch below.

