Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun got more than he bargained for in the new outtake from the singer's "Yummy" music video.

The 38-year-old manager shared the clip on his Instagram over the weekend. In the video, the Biebs dances around his dinner party before tricking Braun to look down at a piece of cake and shoving his face in it.

"Official music video for #yummy is out right now. @justinbieber I don’t remember this part 😂🎂😋," Braun captioned the outtake.

For his part, Braun seems to take the moment in stride. Though he first looks shocked, he then grabs a fistful of fries and shoves them in his mouth before wiping his face clean.

Following the release of the video, Braun tweeted, "Amazing day. Going to bed. All you guys on social media remember this isn’t reality. Be kind to each other. You never know what someone is going through & an act of kindness can make the difference. If someone brings you hate. Smile. Stay silent. Return it with kindness. Night."

Amazing day. Going to bed. All you guys on social media remember this isn’t reality. Be kind to eachother. You never know what someone is going through & an act of kindness can make the difference. If someone brings you hate. Smile. Stay silent. Return it with kindness. Night 🙂 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 6, 2020

Braun's message could have been in response to a post by Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, who opened up about being hurt by those on the internet over the weekend.

"I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am," she wrote. "And the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection."

