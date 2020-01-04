Justin Bieber Shows Off His Moves & Treats Himself to Lavish Food in 'Yummy' Music Video
Justin Bieber is giving fans what they want!
Days after dropping his new song, "Yummy," the 25-year-old singer released the colorful music video on Saturday. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the clip starts with Bieber entering a swanky banquet hall filled with wealthy people all dolled up and enjoying a slew of lavish and tasty foods. He then takes his seat at a round table and treats himself to every entrée that comes his way.
He closes the visual by standing on the table and doing a choreographed number with dancers all around him.
"Yummy" is produced by 18-year-old Kid Culture and is the first single off Bieber's recently announced forthcoming 2020 album -- his first LP since 2015's Purpose.
Fans have been anxiously waiting for Bieber's new tunes, and he's since delivered, with his new album set to drop later this year.
The singer also announced his 2020 Tour, which kicks off May 14 in Seattle, Washington, before traveling the U.S. and part of Canada for 45 concerts.
For more on Bieber's projects, watch below.
