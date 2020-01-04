Justin Bieber is giving fans what they want!

Days after dropping his new song, "Yummy," the 25-year-old singer released the colorful music video on Saturday. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the clip starts with Bieber entering a swanky banquet hall filled with wealthy people all dolled up and enjoying a slew of lavish and tasty foods. He then takes his seat at a round table and treats himself to every entrée that comes his way.

He closes the visual by standing on the table and doing a choreographed number with dancers all around him.

"Yummy" is produced by 18-year-old Kid Culture and is the first single off Bieber's recently announced forthcoming 2020 album -- his first LP since 2015's Purpose.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for Bieber's new tunes, and he's since delivered, with his new album set to drop later this year.

The singer also announced his 2020 Tour, which kicks off May 14 in Seattle, Washington, before traveling the U.S. and part of Canada for 45 concerts.

For more on Bieber's projects, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Joins TikTok and He's Already Got the Hang of It

Justin Bieber Drops Sensual New Single 'Yummy,' Announces Upcoming Music Video

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About 'Ups and Downs' and New Music in First Trailer for YouTube Series 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber Announces 10-Episode YouTube Docuseries This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery