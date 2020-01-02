After a long wait, Justin Bieber dropped his new single, "Yummy," late Thursday night.

The new track -- accompanied by a lyric video featuring an almost hypnotic swirling flow of pink soft-serve ice cream -- sounds like a sensual, musical love letter to a woman of impressive sexual prowess.

"Bonafide stallion, ain't in no stable, no you stay on the run/ Ain't on the side, You're number one," Bieber sings. "Yeah, everytime I come around you get it done."

If there was any question about the risque nature of the tune -- after hearing the hook of "You got that yummy yum" -- lyrics such as "rolling eyes back in my head and make my toes curl" seems to make it pretty clear.

The lyric video also teased that a full music video is set to drop on Saturday at 12 noon, ET.

Bieber began teasing his new single late last month, and counted down to the release with a series of posts on social media -- some with the title of the song written out in a pink pastry icing font.

There was also a brief teaser an hour before the release showing someone eating a slice of cake off a plate with a photo of Bieber as a child and the title of the track.

The new song is the first single off Bieber's recently announced forthcoming 2020 album -- his first new album since 2015's Purpose.

The singer also announced his 2020 Tour, which kicks off May 14 in Seattle, Washington, before traveling the U.S. and part of Canada for 45 engagements before wrapping up with a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 29.

Check out the video below to hear more of the latest news from the 25-year-old pop star.

