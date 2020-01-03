Justin Bieber Joins TikTok and He's Already Got the Hang of It

Justin Bieber has officially joined TikTok!

Ahead of the release of his latest track, "Yummy," the 25-year-old singer took to the social media site for the first time to share a video of himself growing up.

Starting out with a toddler pic, the quick slideshow took fans through Bieber's life as a kid, tween and teen, all before culminating with a recent mirror selfie.

Though the video has since been removed from his TikTok profile, Bieber also shared the clip on his Instagram Story.

After dropping "Yummy" in the early hours of Friday morning, Bieber took to TikTok three more times to share videos of himself dancing to his new track.

In the caption of two of the posts, Bieber encouraged his fans to post similar videos of themselves jamming to the new tune.

@justinbieber Make a fun video of you and ur friends vibing to yummy ♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

As for the track itself, "Yummy" is sensual and hypnotic, featuring risque lyrics like, "rolling eyes back in my head and make my toes curl."

After dropping the track and its accompanying lyric video, Bieber announced that the song's full music video will debut Saturday at noon.

Watch the video below for more on Bieber's promising 2020.

