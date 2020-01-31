Justin Bieber Responds to His Mustache Haters: ‘Deal With It’
Justin Bieber isn't going to let the haters control him or his facial hair!
The 25-year-old "Yummy" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a black and white photo of his newest 'do, writing, "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA."
He quickly received the support of his wife, Hailey, who commented, "Cute buggggggg."
Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, poked fun at the singer, writing, "Young Tom Selleck 😂"
Pal Chance the Rapper also commented, "Let the handlebars grow in."
Hockey star Auston Matthews commented, "Amen," to which Bieber replied, "@austonmatthews stash brothers."
Bieber also posted several photos to his Instagram Story of his facial hair including a "toilet selfie." Keeping things in the bathroom, he then snapped several shirtless pics, making sure to feature his new facial hair prominently.
Though he won't accept critics of his "stash," the Biebs is opening up about his life in his new YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Watch the clip below for more:
