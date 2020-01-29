Hailey Bieber Shows Fans Her 'Crooked and Scary' Pinky Fingers

Hailey Bieber is clearing up any speculation about her fingers!

That's right, the 23-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photo of her hand.

"Ok let's get into the pinky conversation... because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary," she wrote, showing her fingers.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story

In a second post that has since been deleted, Hailey shared the Wikipedia page for the condition ectrodactyly, writing (via the Daily Mail), "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

She then added, "So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers."

Fans seemingly noticed Hailey's pinky finger after she walked the red carpet with Justin at the premiere of his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

For more on the series and how it delves into their marriage, watch the clip below:

