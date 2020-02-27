Fashion

Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X and More Star in Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

By Amy Lee‍
Justin Bieber Calvin Klein campaign 1280
Mario Sorrenti

It's getting hot in here. 

Calvin Klein has tapped some of the biggest stars in fashion and music to pose in their new "Deal With It" jeans and underwear campaign, which celebrates confidence, self-expression and self-love.

Photos of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Maluma, SZA, Euphoria model-turned-actress Hunter Schafer and XO member Lay Zhang, shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, were released on Thursday and an accompanying video was shared on the brand's Instagram. 

The stars sport the new collection of denim, logo tops and underwear. The images are as sexy as they are dreamy. Bieber, Maluma, Lil Nas X and Zhang show off their six packs. Jenner rocks a cool-girl ensemble of fitted jeans and crop top. Schafer and SZA sizzle in chic matching sets of bralette and underwear. 

Ahead, see the steamy pics and shop ET Style's favorites from Calvin Klein's new collection. 

Justin Bieber in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
Lil Nas X in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
Maluma in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
Hunter Schafer in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
SZA in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti
Lay Zhang in Calvin Klein campaign spring 2020
Mario Sorrenti

GET THE LOOK:

Skinny Fit High Rise Pacific Blue Ankle Jeans
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Skinny Fit High Rise Pacific Blue Ankle Jeans
Calvin Klein
Skinny Fit High Rise Pacific Blue Ankle Jeans
Calvin Klein

A slim-fitting jean you can wear with everything. 

Colorblock Monogram Logo Hooded Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Colorblock Monogram Logo Hooded Jacket
Calvin Klein
Colorblock Monogram Logo Hooded Jacket
Calvin Klein

A lightweight windbreaker to throw on for the weekend.

Invisible Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Kelin Invisible Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Calvin Kelin
Invisible Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Calvin Klein

Comfy and chic! 

CK One Micro Trunk
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein CK One Micro Trunk
Calvin Klein
CK One Micro Trunk
Calvin Klein

For the statement-maker. 

Modern Ed Blue Classic Trucker Jacket
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Modern Ed Blue Classic Trucker Jacket
Calvin Klein
Modern Ed Blue Classic Trucker Jacket
Calvin Klein

A classic wardrobe staple. 

CK One Bodysuit
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein CK One Bodysuit
Calvin Klein
CK One Bodysuit
Calvin Klein

A sleek, versatile bodysuit with a low back and logo-detail straps. 

