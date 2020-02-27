Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X and More Star in Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign
It's getting hot in here.
Calvin Klein has tapped some of the biggest stars in fashion and music to pose in their new "Deal With It" jeans and underwear campaign, which celebrates confidence, self-expression and self-love.
Photos of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Maluma, SZA, Euphoria model-turned-actress Hunter Schafer and XO member Lay Zhang, shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, were released on Thursday and an accompanying video was shared on the brand's Instagram.
The stars sport the new collection of denim, logo tops and underwear. The images are as sexy as they are dreamy. Bieber, Maluma, Lil Nas X and Zhang show off their six packs. Jenner rocks a cool-girl ensemble of fitted jeans and crop top. Schafer and SZA sizzle in chic matching sets of bralette and underwear.
Ahead, see the steamy pics and shop ET Style's favorites from Calvin Klein's new collection.
GET THE LOOK:
A slim-fitting jean you can wear with everything.
A lightweight windbreaker to throw on for the weekend.
Comfy and chic!
For the statement-maker.
A classic wardrobe staple.
A sleek, versatile bodysuit with a low back and logo-detail straps.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Rocks $50 Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day
Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now