It's getting hot in here.

Calvin Klein has tapped some of the biggest stars in fashion and music to pose in their new "Deal With It" jeans and underwear campaign, which celebrates confidence, self-expression and self-love.

Photos of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Maluma, SZA, Euphoria model-turned-actress Hunter Schafer and XO member Lay Zhang, shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, were released on Thursday and an accompanying video was shared on the brand's Instagram.

The stars sport the new collection of denim, logo tops and underwear. The images are as sexy as they are dreamy. Bieber, Maluma, Lil Nas X and Zhang show off their six packs. Jenner rocks a cool-girl ensemble of fitted jeans and crop top. Schafer and SZA sizzle in chic matching sets of bralette and underwear.

Ahead, see the steamy pics and shop ET Style's favorites from Calvin Klein's new collection.

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

Mario Sorrenti

GET THE LOOK:

Skinny Fit High Rise Pacific Blue Ankle Jeans Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Skinny Fit High Rise Pacific Blue Ankle Jeans Calvin Klein A slim-fitting jean you can wear with everything. $70 at Calvin Klein

Colorblock Monogram Logo Hooded Jacket Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Colorblock Monogram Logo Hooded Jacket Calvin Klein A lightweight windbreaker to throw on for the weekend. $168 at Calvin Klein

Invisible Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Calvin Kelin Invisible Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Comfy and chic! $40 at Calvin Klein

CK One Micro Trunk Calvin Klein Calvin Klein CK One Micro Trunk Calvin Klein For the statement-maker. $26 at Calvin Klein

Modern Ed Blue Classic Trucker Jacket Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Modern Ed Blue Classic Trucker Jacket Calvin Klein A classic wardrobe staple. $90 at Calvin Klein

CK One Bodysuit Calvin Klein Calvin Klein CK One Bodysuit Calvin Klein A sleek, versatile bodysuit with a low back and logo-detail straps. $32 at Calvin Klein

