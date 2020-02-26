Kate Middleton Rocks $50 Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day

Kate Middleton is swapping pumps for comfy sneakers!

The Duchess of Cambridge rocked $50 sneakers from British retailer Marks & Spencer while attending the SportsAid event at London Stadium on Wednesday.

Kate added casual, sporty vibes with her white trainers that featured multicolored stripes -- offering a contrast to her polished emerald green ensemble of ribbed long-sleeve sweater and Zara culottes, topped with a navy blue Smythe blazer and accessorized with a Daniella Draper pendant necklace.

The mom of three got active and her comfy footwear came into good use when she showed off her sprint.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate's white sneakers have sold out, but the navy blue version is still available! Kate proves the versatile shoes can be worn with elevated, dressier wares as much as it can be teamed next to a sweater and leggings on the weekend.

Shop the kicks and similar pieces ahead to recreate her latest look.

GET THE LOOK:

Mark Cox Trainers Gola Tennis Zappos Mark Cox Trainers Gola Tennis $65 at Zappos

Cashmere Blend Sweater Reformation Nordstrom Cashmere Blend Sweater Reformation $148 at Nordstrom

Demi Fine Round Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Demi Fine Round Pendant Kate Spade New York $148 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

