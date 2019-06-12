Justin Bieber says he wasn't being serious when he boldly challenged Tom Cruise to an MMA fight on Monday.

Paparazzi spoke with the 25-year-old singer on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and he said he was "just playing" when asked about the fight. Bieber said he recently saw an interview with Cruise, which is how the tweet came about.

"It was just a random tweet," he said with a smile in a video published on TMZ. "I just do that stuff sometimes."

Bieber also had no problem acknowledging that he'd probably lose in a fight with the 56-year-old actor, who's known for doing his own stunts.

"He'd probably whoop my a** in a fight," Bieber cracked. "I'd have to get in some good shape. I'm really skinny right now. I think he would be out of my weight class. He's big, you know? He's got that dad strength."

Bieber raised eyebrows on Monday when he tweeted, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

While Cruise didn't respond, former UFC champion Conor McGregor was enthusiastic about the potential fight.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," McGregor tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

