Justin Bieber Sings on Instagram Live With Wife Hailey -- Watch!

Justin Bieber is having some fun with music!

Over the weekend, the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, went on Instagram Live to give fans an update on their various projects. At one point, the two adorably broke out in song, with Justin taking the lead and Hailey joining in on the chorus to a song about his pal and musical director, Dan Kanter.

"Dan Kanter, we wrote this song for you," Justin croons, while Hailey gives him a beat by tapping on the desk and clapping her hands. "We hope you like it, we really do."

ONLY OG BIEBER STANS KNOW THE DAN KANTER SONG pic.twitter.com/LLKS9CnFzz — tejal (@safewithjustin) March 31, 2019

In another sweet moment from their live session, Justin couldn't stop passionately kissing Hailey on the forehead and cheek. "I love you, more than anyone," she gushed.

Justin just let hailey concentrate for once ksjsjsk pic.twitter.com/l3VfLmEk23 — ً 𝐥𝐞𝐢 (@jbsdaegu) March 31, 2019

Justin also teased Hailey for her beauty look, comparing her to JoJo Siwa, who is known for rocking oversized bows.

lmao at justin and hailey talking about jojo siwa pic.twitter.com/ZAOxl73Jx6 — k🕊☁️✨ (@needyftselena) March 31, 2019

In addition to singing and chatting with fans, the lovebirds also got to spend some one-on-one time together, with Hailey posting a romantic photo of the two cuddled up together by the water.

"The Biebers," she captioned it.

Their fun-filled weekend comes shortly after Justin explained via Instagram why he took a break from music.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s," he shared. "I realized, and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don’t deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic, fun, light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error, as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he added. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, was one of the first to comment, showing her support with a sweet message. "That's right," she wrote. "Love you so much it hurts!!!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Has Discussed Having Kids With Wife Hailey, Source Says

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Took a Break From Music, Says a New 'Kick-A**' Album Is Coming 'ASAP'

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Buy New Home as He Continues to Focus on His Health

Related Gallery