Justin Hartley Gushes Over 'Wonderful' Wife Sofia Pernas at 'This Is Us' Premiere (Exclusive)
Justin Hartley can't help but gush over his new bride. ET spoke to Hartley at the premiere for season 6 of This Is Us, where he opened up about his relationship with soap star, Sofia Pernas and how married life has been for the pair.
"Incredible," Hartley shared. "She's wonderful. She's the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I've ever met. She's incredible and I'm madly in love. We're terrifically happy."
The couple, who are very much newlyweds, have already started establishing their own holiday traditions, which include a "friendsgiving" inspired get together for Christmas.
"We celebrated our first Christmas last Christmas, so this will be our second one," he revealed. "I sort of thought we'd be out of this pandemic, but we're not out of it quite yet."
Hartley continued, "We stay home and we hang out with my daughter, and friends come over if they want to come over. We do a Christmas-friendsgiving kind of thing."
The pair tied the knot in May, with a source telling ET that at the time that "the couple had an instant chemistry and early on discussed marriage."
While Hartley and Pernas have been enjoying married life and seem to be in their own world since first getting together in May of 2020, their relationship has continued to be a topic of discussion for Hartley's ex, Chrishell Stause, whose side of their split has played out on the Netflix reality TV series, Selling Sunset.
Shortly after it was revealed that the two were married, Stause weighed in on their seemingly quick nuptials, which came just four months after the actor finalized his divorce from Stause.
"Chrishell feels like things happened pretty fast between Justin and Sofia and she is a little surprised by their marriage," the source told ET at the time. "Chrishell is trying to stay positive and busy. She is focused on her real estate career, filming Selling Sunset, and surrounding herself with good friends and loved ones."
While it still appears to be a touchy topic on the show, Stause has since moved on with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, and their relationship is set to be featured in season 5 of the reality TV series.
