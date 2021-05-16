Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have made their red carpet debut! The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The two kept close on the carpet, with the 44-year-old This Is Us star wrapping his arm around his actress girlfriend. Pernas, 31, stunned in a coral gown with a thigh-high slit.

Hartley and Pernas went public with their romance on New Year's Eve after months of rumored dating. Hartley recently finalized his divorce from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Last July, Hartley spoke to ET about his life after his split from Stause.

"I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he told ET at the time. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I've got this wonderful daughter, and I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

